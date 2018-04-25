John Schneider says Seahawks haven’t addressed quarterback position enough in draft

AP

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted only one quarterback in the eight years the front office has been led by head coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider. That selection was a massive success as it gave Seattle Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, who has helped guide the Seahawks to five playoff appearances, two Super Bowl trips and a championship in his six seasons under center.

However, Schneider came to Seattle from the Green Bay Packers organization. He brought with him the fundamental idea of wanting to draft a quarterback every year like his former boss Ted Thompson aspired to do with the Packers. With only one quarterback selected in eight years, Schneider doesn’t feel he’s done a good enough job of bringing quarterbacks to Seattle.

“I don’t feel like we have — and me, personally — have done a good enough job of continuing to acquire quarterbacks all the way through,” Schneider said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Signing Trevone Boykin as an undrafted free agent is the only other rookie of note to make the team in a supporting role to Wilson. Veterans such as Matt Flynn, Tarvaris Jackson, Terrelle Pryor (before he converted to wide receiver), R.J. Archer, Austin Davis and Stephen Morris have been among the free agent signings Seattle has used to fill their quarterback room.

And ever since the Packers had to scramble in search of reason why Aaron Rodgers was dropping in the 2005 NFL Draft, Schneider has vowed to make sure he knew everything he could about the quarterbacks in the draft. Even if his team already had a starter set in stone. It’s also why he went to Wyoming to take a look at Josh Allen, just in case.

“I was in Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers fell,” Schneider said. “So we didn’t … I mean, Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the first pick in the draft, and we weren’t necessarily as prepared as we should have been for him to fall. When you get do draft day, you want to make decisions like game-day decisions, right? So prepared. And so, quite frankly, when we acquired Aaron that day we had to make some more calls during (the) draft, which you never really want to do, right? ‘OK, why is he falling?'”

Davis was re-signed and Morris added to the roster in recent weeks to fill out the team’s quarterback room as OTAs begin. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Schneider took a quarterback for the first time since drafting Wilson in 2012 this weekend.