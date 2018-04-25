Jon Gruden: Daryl Worley deserves another chance

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t wait long to release cornerback Daryl Worley after he was arrested and charged with various offenses after being found passed out in a car in Philadelphia earlier this month, but the legal trouble didn’t stop the Raiders from signing Worley on Monday.

Worley joined his new team for Tuesday’s start of a three-day voluntary minicamp and coach Jon Gruden explained why the team felt comfortable bringing Worley into the fold so soon after an arrest.

“Well, we looked into it, and obviously, it was an unfortunate matter,” Gruden said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We have a lot of intel on Worley with Karl Joseph here, who was his teammate at West Virginia. Bruce Irvin played at West Virginia. We have a lot of insight in him. Talked to some of his previous coaches. We think he deserves another chance. We’re happy to give him one. I think he’s learned his lesson. He has to prove that. And he can help us if he’s right.”

The Raiders overhauled the cornerback position this offseason with Rashaan Melvin, Leon Hall, Shareece Wright and Senquez Golson joining Worley as new additions while the Raiders said goodbye to three players from last year’s roster. That may make Gruden’s closing line the most important as the need to fill out an important spot on defense makes the Raiders feel comfortable looking under all rocks for help this offseason.