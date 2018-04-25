Josh Rosen is getting a little irritated with questions about who will be drafted when

AP

Everyone is ready for the draft to finally get here already. Including the players to be drafted.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen seemed to bristle a bit on Wednesday when asked as part of the pre-draft car wash about the manner in which the quarterbacks will emerge from the board.

“You guys have got to stop asking about who’s going one, two, three,” Rosen said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “I don’t care. I just want to play football and belong to a team and that’s all it is.”

It’s another example of Rosen’s candor and honesty. But it’s also a possible hint that, when he’s inevitably asked about the same thing over and over and over again within the confines of his NFL career, he may decide that enough is enough and respond the same way.

Much of it depends on the market he plays in, along with the number of people covering the team. Regardless, there won’t be many situations in which he’s been under a microscope for so long and made to wait and wait and wait some more to find out what the next step in his football career will be. It was clear based on his #PFTPM/PFT Live interview that he is ready to move forward and find out where he’ll be playing.