NFL concludes Derrius Guice case with no finding of impropriety

On multiple past occasions, NFL teams have asked grossly inappropriate questions to incoming players. In the most recent example of the phenomenon, the NFL concluded it didn’t happen.

The NFL has now officially concluded the investigation launched after former LSU running back Derrius Guice said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview that he was asked during Scouting Combine interviews whether he likes men.

The league has issued the following statement: “Following reports concerning the interviews of Derrius Guice at the Scouting Combine, the League conducted a thorough investigation which included a formal review and report from every club that interviewed Mr. Guice during the Combine, as well as discussions with Mr. Guice, his agent and others. The investigation did not confirm that any club made the reported inquiries. Nonetheless, we used this opportunity to reaffirm our workplace standards and emphasize the importance of fully complying with all requirements of federal and state law. The NFL and each of its member clubs remain fully committed to fair and non-discriminatory employment practices.”

PFT reported on April 6 that the NFL was expected to reach this conclusion. The league, we explained at the time, had found inconsistencies in Guice’s version of the events, and the league had been unable to corroborate his claims or to identify the team(s) that asked the questions.

The NFL also was concerned about publicly branding Guice a liar, which explains the ultra-vanilla language of the key portion of the release: “The investigation did not confirm that any club made the reported inquiries.”

Last week, Guice confirmed that he had multiple conversations with NFL Security regarding the situation.