“No issue” with Damon Harrison missing Giants minicamp

The Giants are holding the three-day voluntary minicamp allowed for teams that changed head coaches in the offseason and a couple of the team’s veteran players have not volunteered to take part in the workouts.

Tackle Ereck Flowers has been away from the team the entire offseason and the team is reportedly shopping the former ninth overall pick in a trade after benching him in the season finale last year. Defensive tackle Damon Harrison‘s absence doesn’t have the same backstory and head coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday there’s no drama involved either.

“I talked to him,” Shurmur said, via NJ.com. “I’m aware of why he isn’t here. There’s no issue there. … We’ve spoken. I expect him back soon.”

The Giants are installing a new defense this offseason and Harrison should have a big role in it, although any missed time is mitigated by his experience in a variety of defensive fronts during his time with the Jets and Giants.