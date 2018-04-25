Patriots interest in Lamar Jackson appears to be genuine

AP

At this point, it seems well-established that the Patriots are in the market for a quarterback, and may have a particular interest in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.

But as we get closer to the draft, there are more signs that they did a deep dive on the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Jackson told reporters in Dallas he had a private workout with the Patriots in addition to their “quiet” visit with him at the team facility.

Offensive coordinator (and likely coach of their next quarterback at some point) Josh McDaniels worked out Jackson in South Florida before he visited the facility.

The Patriots have enough picks (23rd, 31st, 43rd, 63rd) to make a move if need be, but they also have other needs to fill this weekend.

Belichick and McDaniels haven’t necessarily worked with a quarterback like Jackson, but former Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien hadn’t necessarily worked with a guy like Deshaun Watson until last season, and that seemed to work out OK.

Of course, none of that means Jackson’s going to end up in New England, but it’s clear that they’re interested in him or want everyone to really believe they are.