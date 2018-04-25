PFT’s one and only 2018 mock draft

AP

[Editor’s note: I’ve had very little to do with this mock draft. So don’t blame me if you hate it. If you like it, I’ll take the credit. The mock draft was largely with input from people who have experience drafting players, including one person whose name would be instantly recognizable and would prompt you to say, “Maybe this isn’t a bunch of BS, after all.” Regardless, here it is.]

1. Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma.

2. Browns (from Giants): Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State.

3. Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC.

4. Giants (from Browns): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State.

5. Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame.

6. Bill (from Colts): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming.

7. Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State.

8. Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State.

9. 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia.

10. Raiders: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame.

11. Dolphins: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA.

12. Colts (from Bills): Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech.

13. Washington: Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive back, Alabama.

14. Packers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland.

15. Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville.

16. Ravens: James Daniels, C, Iowa.

17. Chargers: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville.

18. Seahawks: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama.

19. Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington.

20. Lions: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA.

21. Bengals: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA.

22. Colts (from Bills): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida.

23. Patriots: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama.

24. Panthers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida.

25. Titans: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama.

26. Falcons: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina.

27. Saints: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State.

28. Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State.

29. Jaguars: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama.

30. Vikings: Isiah Oliver, CB, Colorado.

31. Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State.

32. Eagles: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia.