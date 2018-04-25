PFT’s one and only 2018 mock draft

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
AP

[Editor’s note: I’ve had very little to do with this mock draft. So don’t blame me if you hate it. If you like it, I’ll take the credit. The mock draft was largely with input from people who have experience drafting players, including one person whose name would be instantly recognizable and would prompt you to say, “Maybe this isn’t a bunch of BS, after all.” Regardless, here it is.]

1. Browns: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma.

2. Browns (from Giants): Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State.

3. Jets: Sam Darnold, QB, USC.

4. Giants (from Browns): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State.

5. Broncos: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame.

6. Bill (from Colts): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming.

7. Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State.

8. Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State.

9. 49ers: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia.

10. Raiders: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame.

11. Dolphins: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA.

12. Colts (from Bills): Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech.

13. Washington: Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive back, Alabama.

14. Packers: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland.

15. Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville.

16. Ravens: James Daniels, C, Iowa.

17. Chargers: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville.

18. Seahawks: Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama.

19. Cowboys: Vita Vea, DT, Washington.

20. Lions: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA.

21. Bengals: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA.

22. Colts (from Bills): Taven Bryan, DT, Florida.

23. Patriots: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama.

24. Panthers: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida.

25. Titans: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama.

26. Falcons: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina.

27. Saints: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State.

28. Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State.

29. Jaguars: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama.

30. Vikings: Isiah Oliver, CB, Colorado.

31. Patriots: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State.

32. Eagles: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “PFT’s one and only 2018 mock draft

  1. I just cant see the Packers taking a wideout as their first pick as badly as they need defensive playmakers.

  3. Dumb already, why would the Browns trade up from 4th to 2nd for a player that will 100% be there at 4.

  8. kissimmeepacker says:
    April 25, 2018 at 8:21 pm
    I just cant see the Packers taking a wideout as their first pick as badly as they need defensive playmakers.

    ————–

    They’ve gotta get Rodgers some better WRs.

    I just can’t see them taking Moore over Ridley.

  9. Allen to Buffalo at 12 – if they trade up, its one of the other 3. No way should they waste capital to move up for a dude who needs work. Cleveland is taking Allen #1…..why else trade for Tryod an announce he’s the starter? Drafting Mayfield creates instant QB battle amongst fans. Allen (Darnold too) are the projects and Baker and Rosen are starters…..why is this overlooked?

  11. Dallas PLEASE draft Defense with pick ONE! Grab a DT (as posted) Then trade for Earl Thomas (As we KNOW) your going to.
    Then BAM! Just like that our Top 10 Defense Just went Top 5 and Super Bowl Bound! Get your Stud Wr next year. DEFENSE wins the Gold & Diamond rings! We going to run zeke then run zeke some more and pound the all living lives out of the defenses. Our WR Right now are good enough. And good enough is all you need! FACT!

  12. Dumbest one yet. The Browns trading up for a player that theres a 90% chance will be there at 4. They’d be better off taking Chubb 1 and Mayfield would be there at 4.

  13. I want to thank NBC Sports and PFT for providing this mock draft free of charge. Unlike the ESPN network that charges for their mock draft!

  14. If James, Ward and maybe Edwards are gone, I can see the Packers drafting offense.
    That’s also assuming Davenport and Landry are dropping on boards.

  19. Why in the blue hell would Cleveland trade up to 2 when the world know the Jets are taking a QB? If the Giants really wanted Chubb they wouldn’t trade out they would just take him.

  20. calizcowboyz says:
    April 25, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Dallas PLEASE draft Defense with pick ONE! Grab a DT (as posted) Then trade for Earl Thomas (As we KNOW) your going to.
    Then BAM! Just like that our Top 10 Defense Just went Top 5 and Super Bowl Bound! Get your Stud Wr next year. DEFENSE wins the Gold & Diamond rings! We going to run zeke then run zeke some more and pound the all living lives out of the defenses. Our WR Right now are good enough. And good enough is all you need! FACT!
    ———————————————————————————

    Like the defense that won the Super Bowl? That defense?? Take a look at the final score.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!