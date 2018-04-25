Ravens waive Stephane Nembot, Brandon Kublanow with failed physicals

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens waived a pair of offensive linemen after each player failed a physical with the team.

Tackle Stephane Nembot and center Brandon Kublanow were each released by the Ravens on Tuesday.

Nembot, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Colorado, spent each of his two seasons with Baltimore on injured reserve. He hasn’t played in a single regular season game, but appeared in three preseason games in 2016 and one last year.

Kublanow, also undrafted out of Georgia, missed his entire rookie season after landing on injured reserve. Kublanow was injured before ever playing in a preseason game.