Report: Browns have cooled on Sam Darnold

We’re a little more than 24 hours away from finding out who will be the first overall pick of the NFL draft and a report from Cleveland indicates that the Browns are looking at quarterbacks other than Sam Darnold.

Darnold has been a popular prediction to be the first player off the board on Thursday night even before the Browns were set for the No. 1 spot in the order, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns “have cooled” on the former USC starter in recent days. Per Cabot, the sense is that the choice is “narrowing” to Baker Mayfield or Josh Allen.

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard talk about either of those quarterbacks going first overall, although any talk at this point in the process has to be looked at with the thought of drumming up interest in a trade with a team that’s targeted either player for their own offense. If that’s the case, it apparently hasn’t worked thus far.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey told Steve Wyche of NFL Media that the team has yet to field any “legit trade offers” at this point. There’s time for that to change and the identity of the top pick may remain shrouded until things get going on Thursday night.