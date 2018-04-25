Report: Browns have cooled on Sam Darnold

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
We’re a little more than 24 hours away from finding out who will be the first overall pick of the NFL draft and a report from Cleveland indicates that the Browns are looking at quarterbacks other than Sam Darnold.

Darnold has been a popular prediction to be the first player off the board on Thursday night even before the Browns were set for the No. 1 spot in the order, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns “have cooled” on the former USC starter in recent days. Per Cabot, the sense is that the choice is “narrowing” to Baker Mayfield or Josh Allen.

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard talk about either of those quarterbacks going first overall, although any talk at this point in the process has to be looked at with the thought of drumming up interest in a trade with a team that’s targeted either player for their own offense. If that’s the case, it apparently hasn’t worked thus far.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey told Steve Wyche of NFL Media that the team has yet to field any “legit trade offers” at this point. There’s time for that to change and the identity of the top pick may remain shrouded until things get going on Thursday night.

17 responses to “Report: Browns have cooled on Sam Darnold

  2. Don’t the idiot Browns want to tell everyone what they’re doing with the 1st pick in the hopes the Giants and jets do the same so Cleveland will know what they’re doing at 4? If cleveland didn’t have the 4th pick I can understand the secrecy but they have the 4th pick. I would think they could better prepare what’s going to happen at 4 if they knew what happens at 2 and 3.

  3. I couldn’t be happier to hear it. GET MAYFIELD! Downvote all you want. The guy is a winner and a leader. Go ahead and say he is Johnny Manziel 2.0 because for those who say that have to mind of their own. GO BROWNS!

  4. If this isn’t a smokescreen and they really have been bouncing back and forth between all these qbs then why would you not just take Barkley first and wait for whoever falls at 4.

  7. Don’t be fooled, they’re just trying to see what they can get for their first round pick as any team would do. Bet the house “Sam Darnold” to the Cleveland Browns!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!……………….not a bad choice at all1

  8. so in other words, Darnold is about to have a very fine NFL career elsewhere while the Browns are zeroing on their next franchise crippling bust

  9. We are all familiar with the knock on USC QBs in the NFL, but has anyone postulated a legitimate reason explaining why/how they underperform? Could it just be a remarkable stromg of cooincidences? Also, imagine for a moment that Carson Palmer hadn’t kept getting injured in Arizona; does he shake that jinx perception with a couple more playoff wins and maybe a Super Bowl appearance?

  10. lol

    So, you had interest 24 hours ago, only to “cool” on him 24 hours before the draft.

    This is fake news.

    And, no one cares, what QB you pick either.

  11. Ravens fan here. But if I was a Browns fan I am starting to like the idea that the Browns take Barkley at #1 and take whichever QB is there at #4. If the Browns are truly convinced that none of these QBs is significantly better than the others then I think this approach is a no brainer. Get the best RB in the draft, along with one of the three top QB’s in the draft. Makes sense!!

  14. If thats the case then they better take Barkley with the 1st pick. One of Mayfield or Allen will be there at 4

