Report: Dez Bryant turned down Ravens multi-year offer

Getty Images

Dez Bryant is apparently willing to wait, and he’s willing to turn down a bird in the hand.

According to Dallas-based former ESPN reporter Ed Werder, the former Cowboys wide receiver turned down a multi-year offer from the Ravens.

Bryant apparently prefers to bet on himself with a one-year deal, giving himself a chance at the free agent market the Cowboys prevented him from enjoying this year.

The Ravens moved on, signing Saints restricted free agent Willie Snead to cap their offseason of churning the position. They also brought in free agents Michael Crabtree and John Brown and parted ways with Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin, and Michael Campanaro.