Report: Dez Bryant won’t sign before draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 25, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear yesterday he’s not interested in re-signing Dez Bryant later.

And it appears no one else will be before the draft either.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bryant won’t be signing with anyone before the draft.

As a practical matter, that makes sense, because, you know, the draft begins tomorrow and people are kind of busy with that. But it could also impact his future, as any team considering him might think differently if a receiver of their preference is there in the early rounds and they’re able to grab one.

It also underscores the disservice the Cowboys did Bryant by squatting on him as long as they did. If he’d have been on the market in March, he might have benefitted from the largesse that saw receivers with much smaller resumes get much bigger money.

Perhaps his desire to sign with an NFC East rival played into the Cowboys’ thinking, but they severely limited his market by waiting to cut him until teams had signed other receivers and spent all their cap space. Now he’s going to have to wait to see if his market is depleted to a greater degree by rookies.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Report: Dez Bryant won’t sign before draft

  3. Seems like the agent should have built a roster bonus into the contract so that the team would be forced to make an earlier decision. As it is, he still should be able to work out a one year deal. If he performs and proves to be a good teammate, he can hope for the same lunacy from teams next year in overpaying Free Agent WRs

  4. Remember when the Panthers pulled the tag on Norman late in the off-season, then he signed for huge Redskins money? Teams will move money for talented players. However, for three consecutive years Dez took the money and didn’t run. The Cowboys don’t owe him squat.

    -Texans fan

  6. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bryant won’t be signing with anyone before the draft.

    This is written like it is a fact…is this coming from all 32 teams, Dez, or just Ian’s opinion?

  7. What’s the standard answer we keep hearing? It’s a business.

    It was in the Cowboy’s best interest to squat on him. Might not be fair to the player (once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy should be officially BS) but again, it’s a business. Right?

    I guess one day, Dez won’t be doing the one day signing thing. Or will he? Once a Cowboy…

  9. It also underscores the disservice the Cowboys did Bryant by squatting on him as long as they did. If he’d have been on the market in March, he might have benefitted from the largesse that saw receivers with much smaller resumes get much bigger money.

    It couldn’t possibly be that Dez went public about vehemently opposing a paycut. My guess is the Cowboys would have kept him if they could have convinced him to take less money. When they realized that wasn’t going to happen they cut him. Other teams were immediately interested–until Dez went medieval on the Cowboys on social media.

    But yeah, Dez isn’t to blame for anything right? If he had kept his piehole shut he’d probably already have been signed.

  11. That Dez is the only average WR who has gotten cut in the last 6 months who gets a pre-draft blurb about not being signed.

    The only place he’d do well is Green Bay, but honestly……who wants to live there? As much as I don’t like Aaron Rodgers, she is good enough to make Bryant relevant again because his accuracy can make up for bad routes and lackluster effort.

  14. Let’s not pretend Dez got the short end of the stick here. He got PAID top receiver wages for the past 3 years, while performing like a good 3rd string rotational wide receiver.

    We’ve seen this time and time again. It maybe human nature, but all too often player X (pun) get paid and subsequently packs it in. A few specific Cowboys come to mind: Dez, Miles Austin, Ken Hamlin, Tyrone Crawford, Jay Ratliff, Roy Williams…

    This is ultimately what makes front offices gun shy about giving any non-quarterback mega deals. Instead, they milk the process (5th year options, franchise tags, “prove-it” years). By then, a player’s best years are often in the rear view mirror and it’s on to the next guy, or a much lower deal than they would have received at peak performance.

  17. Love Dez but his act grew tired with the Cowboys. I was under the impression that he had matured and developed as a team leader but that was only because the team lead me to believe that. The Cowboys did themselves a disservice for allowing it for so long and not having a contigency plan for when they eventually made the move.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!