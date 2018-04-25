Report: Eight teams have shown interest in C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson was released by the Broncos last week and there haven’t been any reports of visits with other teams since he hit the open market.

That may change at some point in the near future. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that eight teams have expressed interest in signing Anderson as a free agent. None of the eight teams are named in the report.

Klis credits a source close to Anderson for the information and it reads like one trying to pump up the pursuit of his services.

At the moment, though, it seems likely that any team that might be interested in Anderson would wait to see how the draft plays out before moving to sign him. That would also likely benefit Anderson as he’d have a clearer idea of the makeup of any team looking to add him to their backfield.