Report: Gabe Martin ruptures Achilles during offseason workouts

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Gabe Martin ruptured his Achilles during offseason workouts, Mike Jurecki reports.

Martin, 25, played 45 snaps on special teams and none on defense last season, appearing in three games.

He played in eight games in 2016 before landing on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

Martin originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

Martin was with the Saints part of last season before the Cardinals signed him off New Orleans’ practice squad November 28.