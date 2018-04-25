Report: Hue Jackson “out of the loop” on quarterback decision

Getty Images

On the day before the draft, the air is full of reports that the Browns are considering this guy or that guy, or cooling on some other guy.

But it simply doesn’t make sense that General Manager John Dorsey hasn’t arrived at a decision yet, as long as he’s been working on what is the single most important part of his team-building job.

What’s interesting is who he’s sharing that information with, which seems to be no one.

According to Robert Klemko of SI.com, Browns coach Hue Jackson is “out of the loop” on Dorsey’s decision.

Jackson has certainly given his input into the quarterback evaluations, and Dorsey would be wise to consider it. Jackson has done good work with quarterbacks in the past, and that reputation is a large part of the reason the Browns hired him. But after posting a 1-31 record in his first two years, Dorsey is also wise not to lash his future to Jackson’s.

From a practical standpoint, reducing the number of people who know the identity of the pick also reduces the likelihood of that information making its way to the general public via a member of the media. People talk, but if people don’t know what they’re talking about, it can’t hurt Dorsey’s position.

Now, whether there’s an advantage in keeping that knowledge secret is another question. The Browns can take whoever they want without another team preventing them from it, the reward for their ineptitude on the field. But it’s also the biggest call Dorsey will make, and it appears he’s content keeping it to himself for the moment.