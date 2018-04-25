Report: Teddy Bridgewater not guaranteed a roster spot

AP

In just over 24 hours from now, the Jets likely have a new franchise quarterback. So what does that mean for the four quarterbacks currently on the team’s roster?

Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty become trade/release candidates, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. But Teddy Bridgewater isn’t guaranteed a roster spot “at least until he shows he’s healthy” despite signing a one-year deal that included $500,000 guaranteed with the Jets last month.

Bridgewater, 25, has played only nine snaps the past two seasons.

He missed the 2016 season after a non-contact knee injury. Bridgewater returned last season and served as the backup part of last season. He went 0-for-2 with an interception.

Bridgewater showed promise his first two seasons, going 17-11 with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2015.

Josh McCown returns to the Jets after going 5-8 as their starter last season. He could begin the 2018 season as the starter, giving a rookie quarterback some time to develop.