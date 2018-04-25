Reuben Foster’s accuser retracts claim of domestic violence

Getty Images

San Francisco linebacker Reuben Foster is currently facing three felony charges in connection with a domestic violence accusation. But now the accuser has said through her lawyer that she lied to the police when she made a claim that Foster attacked her.

The lawyer, Stephanie Rickard, told the Sacramento Bee that Foster’s ex-girlfriend was actually injured in a fight with another woman and that she falsely claimed it was Foster who injured her.

“[Foster] did not strike her, injure her or threaten her,” Rickard said. “She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would ‘trash his career.’”

Prosecutors, however, have indicated they plan to move forward with charges against Foster even if his ex-girlfriend recants her previous claim.

Even if the woman’s changing story allows Foster to beat the felony charges of domestic violence and attempting to prevent a victim from reporting the crime, Foster also faces a third felony charge for possessing an assault weapon. The NFL will also conduct its own investigation and could suspend Foster even if charges are dropped or he is acquitted.