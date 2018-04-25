Reuben Foster’s accuser retracts claim of domestic violence

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 25, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

San Francisco linebacker Reuben Foster is currently facing three felony charges in connection with a domestic violence accusation. But now the accuser has said through her lawyer that she lied to the police when she made a claim that Foster attacked her.

The lawyer, Stephanie Rickard, told the Sacramento Bee that Foster’s ex-girlfriend was actually injured in a fight with another woman and that she falsely claimed it was Foster who injured her.

“[Foster] did not strike her, injure her or threaten her,” Rickard said. “She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would ‘trash his career.’”

Prosecutors, however, have indicated they plan to move forward with charges against Foster even if his ex-girlfriend recants her previous claim.

Even if the woman’s changing story allows Foster to beat the felony charges of domestic violence and attempting to prevent a victim from reporting the crime, Foster also faces a third felony charge for possessing an assault weapon. The NFL will also conduct its own investigation and could suspend Foster even if charges are dropped or he is acquitted.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Reuben Foster’s accuser retracts claim of domestic violence

  3. If someone retracts a claim in a criminal case, it should be a requirement to reveal if a payoff was made

  7. I’m assuming the police gathered physical evidence. If there is evidence that he hit her, regardless of her not pursuing it, he needs to be cut.

  9. PAYOFF!!! Everyone knew this was coming! Hopefully this tool don’t get away with this!

  18. The prosecutor should file charges against the female then for filing a false police report (if it is false of course)…but they wont.

  25. I guess we’re supposed to believe she just accidentally fell down a flight of stairs or something. None of us are in her shoes so we don’t know what she’s going through, but you hate to see this sort of thing resolved over what is likely a payout. If he’s guilty (wink, wink!) of what he was accused of, violence like this is rarely a one time deal and probably a regular occurrence.

    Meanwhile, while the PR department scurries to put the best spin on this at Levi Stadium, there are upstanding citizens working their tails off just to keep a spot on the practice squad. Keep up the great work, NFL. At least it’s not something serious like PSI measurements.

  26. Of course she does… it’s not like they had an argument over him having assault rifles that led to the fight that led to him punching her repeatedly in the face until her face was broken in. And then she called 911 over it. Totally just some random girlfight that happened in his house totally unrelated to him. Makes sense

  27. david irving’s victim also retracted her claim;

    so this is going to be the new normal;

    oh well, we all know by now how the system works.

  28. tylawspick6 says:

    April 25, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Goodell works in mysterious, but very obvious way
    ——————
    Goodell has been pretty tough on domestic violence actually. As he should.

  30. If the court was going to smack him on the hand for this, which is most likely, then her taking what means more to him than she clearly does…his money! He should have to pay for doing that to her and maybe this is the best way for her to get justice. The problem is like said above…this would not have been the first time and will not be the last. So the pay out won’t change him. Maybe the court could have mandated counseling and anger management too. But if he doesn’t see what he does as wrong then he never will. He will be all wonderful to the next girlfriend and in time treat her the same. Sadly.

  32. 49ers faithful what a joke ,it doesn’t exist just look at the crowds at their games last year!

  33. John Lynch must have gotten assurances from Reuben that he was gonna threaten / pay her off and make sure she stayed silent and not go to court, like so so so many other domestic violence cases where witnesses and victims are intimidated and given hush money. Now Lynch has the false moral justification to keep his 1st rd pick on the roster, and conveniently enough Foster had this taken care of the day before the draft to make sure a guy like Georgia’s LB Smith wasn’t selected to take his place tomorrow night. Man, that is such impeccable timing for a victim to suddenly drop charges. Amazing how that works out huh? Almost as if that’s exactly what Mr Foster paid for…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!