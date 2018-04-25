Saints think Cameron Meredith could participate in minicamp

Getty Images

The Bears were willing to let restricted free agent Cameron Meredith slide, after consulting with their doctors.

But Saints coach Sean Payton said this week that he was encouraged by his newest wide receiver’s medical prognosis.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see him getting some work in our minicamp based on our reports, so we’re excited,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Meredith tore his ACL and partially tore his MCL last August, and the Bears were apparently concerned enough about his recovery to not want to match the Saints’ two-year, close to $10 million offer sheet. So even if Meredith isn’t ready to be a full participant in OTAs for the Saints, the fact he’s getting closer is a good sign.

The Saints tweaked the bottom of their receiving depth chart, adding Meredith and letting Willie Snead go, while bringing back Brandon Coleman after initially not tendering him as an RFA. Coupled with Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn, it’s a group with high expectations after a playoff season.