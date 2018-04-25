Schneider’s comments reveal what a crapshoot the draft really is

Despite all of the measuring and studying and interviewing and researching and testing and everything else that gets reviewed and dissected and examined and considered and reconsidered in advance of the process of drafting players, the process largely remains a crapshoot.

Nothing illustrates that point better than recent comments from Seahawks G.M. John Schneider about a draft from 13 years ago.

In explaining the team’s effort to scout the incoming class of quarterbacks despite the presence on the roster of one of the best quarterbacks in football, Schneider pointed out his experience with the Packers prior to the 2005 draft.

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the first pick in the draft, and we weren’t necessarily as prepared as we should have been for him to fall,” Schneider said. “So be prepared. And so, quite frankly, when we acquired Aaron that day we had to make some more calls during [the] draft, which you never really want to do, right? ‘OK, why is he falling?’”

Fall he did, past the 49ers at No. 1, the Dolphins at No. 2 (they took Ronnie Brown), the Browns at No. 3 (Braylon Edwards), the Bears at No. 4 (Cedric Benson), the Bucs at No. 5 (Cadillac Williams), the Titans at No. 6 (Pacman Jones), the Vikings at No. 7 (Troy Williamson), the Cardinals at No. 8 (Antrel Rolle), Washington at No. 9 (Carlos Rogers), the Lions at No. 10 (Mike Williams), the Cowboys at No. 11 (DeMarcus Ware), the Chargers at No. 12 (Shawne Merriman), the Saints at No. 13 (Jammal Brown), the Panthers at No. 14 (Thomas Davis), the Chiefs at No. 15 (Derrick Johnson), the Texans at No. 16 (Travis Johnson), the Bengals at No. 17 (David Pollack), the Vikings at No. 18 (Erasmus James), the Rams at No. 19 (Alex Barron), the Cowboys at No. 20 (Marcus Spears), the Jaguars at No. 21 (Matt Jones), the Ravens at No. 22 (Mark Clayton), and the Raiders at No. 23 (Fabian Washington).

Look at all the busts. Rodgers was better than all of them (even the non-busts), and he’s still going strong and performing at a high level, all because the Packers were able to slap together a seat-of-the-pants evaluation.

But for the fact that Brett Favre was a few years into his annual retirement musings, maybe the Packers wouldn’t have taken Rodgers at all. Regardless, they rolled the dice. And it paid off.

The message is this: The draft really is a crapshoot. And to get a player who will truly transform the franchise, it needs to be a franchise quarterback. And if a team wants to transform the franchise, a team needs to be willing to roll the dice.

24 responses to “Schneider’s comments reveal what a crapshoot the draft really is

  1. Schneider has NOT been prepared for the draft since 2012. He drafted Ifedi number 1 as an OL, who is a holding call on every play because he can’t block!

  6. I believe the pick after this one the Redskins took Jason Campbell, and they traded up for him I think while Green Bay was on the clock. I’ve always wondered if the skins traded up thinking about taking Rogers and we got burned by Green Bay, I know the Redskins will say it was for Campbell…. but as a skins fan I have always wondered…what if.

  7. “Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the first pick in the draft, and we weren’t necessarily as prepared as we should have been for him to fall,” Schneider said.

    If Schneider and the Packers staff had Rogers evaluated as the 1st pick of the draft, how does the rest of this article make any sense.

    “The Packers were able to slap together a seat-of-the-pants evaluation.” They already had him evaluated as the 1st pick of the draft. They had months, if not years to evaluate these players. If anything, the Packers were second-guessing their own scouting reports.

  9. To further stabilize the idea that the draft is a crapshoot, look at the 2014 1st round, specifically what the Rams did. One of their picks ended up being arguably the biggest busts of the class, while the other became arguably the best defensive player in the NFL and is on his way to a HOF career. We really have no idea how it will play out, and that’s what makes this so great

  10. Cal has turned out some good quarterbacks, such as Steve Bartkowski, and Joe Roth (who unfortunately passed away from skin cancer before he could be drafted), but also some busts like Marc Wilson. That may be one reason many teams passed on Rodgers. They do not know if he is a really good quarterback or a bust. It is indeed a crap shoot. In fact, at one point in time in the NFL, the number 1 overall pick was almost always a tackle, someone like Orlando Pace. The reason is that people think that they have a safe bet and good solid player for 10 years if they go that way.

    Picking a qb however has always been a gamble. That is changing now, because a good tackle will still cost a bundle to keep after his rookie contract expires. In contrast, a good quarterback will be playing under the rookie contract under the current labor agreement, instead of getting paid a huge sum before even taking a single snap under center, like Sam Bradford was when he was the rookie. The alternative is to sign a free agent back up like Case Keenum, Tyrod Taylor and Brock Osweiler for close to $20 million. Hoping that a journeyman can lead your team to the Super Bowl is the real gamble nowadays Drafting a quarterback right now is the safest way to go.

  12. The Vikings didn’t pass on Rodgers!!!!! They just signed culpepper to a massive deal coming off a near mvp season!!!!! So sick and tired of that bs. Did the packers pass on Brady? Did the colts pass on Brady? Some teams don’t need a quarterback!!!!

  14. I have to give the Seahawks a lot of credit. They have created quite a bit of good will towards their ex players by how they handle them on the way out. I think to keep word of mouth positive and the vibes of Seattle being a great place to sign with. But it does seem like Schneider has been taken to the cleaners on trades and re-ups past 5 years.

  16. QB position is the biggest of them all:
    Paxton Lynch
    Jameis Winston
    Johnny Manziel
    Teddy Bridgewater
    EJ Manuel
    RG3
    Brandon Weeden
    Jake Locker
    Blaine Gabbert
    Christian Ponder
    Tim Tebow
    Mark Sanchez
    Josh Freeman
    Jamarcus Russell
    Brady Quinn
    Vince Young
    Matt Leinart
    Jason Campbell

    All taken in 1st round since Roger was drafted… 1st round picks wasted because it is indeed a “crapshoot”…

  17. “The message is this: The draft really is a crapshoot. And to get a player who will truly transform the franchise, it needs to be a franchise quarterback. And if a team wants to transform the franchise, a team needs to be willing to roll the dice.”

    I could not disagree more. I think the message is either: draft the best player available, even if you already have a great at that spot (Favre) or only draft a QB when they are either the far and away best player (Luck, P Manning, Elway, etc) or when the team is built with a solid offense and/or defense and the QB is the final piece (Wilson, Brady, etc.).

    Teams that fail (Cle, NYJ, etc.) are the teams constantly wasting picks on QBs with red flags when the rest of their team is meh. Teams should focus on getting a good coach and as much talent as possible more than forcing the pick at QB.

  19. Interesting that in his 9 years of being a GM, he’s only had first round picks in five of those years. That of course assumes he doesn’t trade down to accumulate picks this year, given that after that pick at 18 they don’t pick again until round 4.

    So in practice he’s been the opposite. Trade away picks; 1st, 2nd, 3rd rounders for players and hand the dice to someone else. Kind of the opposite of this article.

  20. Some really good players in that draft. Derrick Johnson was a stud for the Chiefs and is already done. Those 3 years on the bench were good for Rodgers.

  22. Nobody knows how a player will work once they become millionaires with playing time being highly competitive. Many times we see the guy that makes less works the hardest.

