Source: John Dorsey has told Hue Jackson who the Browns will take at No. 1

Getty Images

The information has yet to be leaked by Browns coach Hue Jackson, but the information is in his possession. Per a league source, Browns G.M. Johh Dorsey has told Jackson who the Browns will take with the first overall pick in the draft.

Dorsey has been keeping the information extremely close to the vest, primarily because he can. With the Browns unable to fascinate with their on-field performance in recent years, this is one way that they can definitely captivate the football-following world. The approach also fits nicely with the NFL’s desire to make its ultimate reality show about nothing something to behold.

If Hue knows, the next question becomes whether Hue can keep it to himself, or whether he’ll leak it to one of the various people in the media who have resisted calling for a guy who has gone 1-31 in two seasons as Cleveland’s coach to be fired, and who specifically haven’t taken the position that anyone who goes 0-16 as an NFL head coach should never be an NFL head coach, ever again.

In other words, he won’t be leaking it to me.

There’s a growing belief that the first overall pick will be Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Indeed, it’s Mayfield atop the one and only PFT mock draft, with the Browns actually making the first two picks in the process.

Twenty-four hours from now, we’ll all now the answer. Those 24 hours can’t come quickly enough.