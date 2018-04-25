Virginia Police reviewing traffic stop of Paul Richardson

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson was ticketed in Virginia yesterday, and now police say they’re reviewing the incident after Richardson said he was asked inappropriate questions by the state trooper who pulled him over.

Richardson wrote on Twitter that he didn’t appreciate the officer treating him like a criminal just because he was driving a new and expensive car shortly after signing a five-year, $40 million contract.

“Before asking my name he asked me if I was in a gang, then minutes later told me he thought I was a dealer (drugs),” Richardson wrote. “What a welcome to the east coast. Finished up with asking me how much car cost me. I’ve had this car 2 weeks and this amazing officer gave me a ticket for only having temporary registration. Mind you I have up to 2 months in Va before needing to register it AGAIN in Virginia.”

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a review is underway over Richardson’s tweets.

“While no formal complaint has been filed, the Department is reviewing the matter, to include the trooper’s in-car camera footage of the traffic stop, to determine if the traffic stop was handled in accordance with state police policy,” Geller told ESPN.

Police say Richardson was cited for failing to have his new Mercedes SUV properly registered.