Wednesday morning one-liners

Will the Bills make a bold move to draft a quarterback?

The Dolphins could benefit from Josh Rosen dropping.

Iowa LB Josey Jewell looks like a good fit for the Patriots.

Joe Namath would like to see the Jets draft Baker Mayfield.

The Ravens may be done with WR Breshad Perriman.

This is the fifth time the Bengals have had the 21st pick in the draft.

Is Baker Mayfield going first overall, or is it just pre-draft smoke?

The Steelers are looking closely at inside linebacker prospects.

Vanderbilt CB Tre Herndon is a player the Texans are keeping an eye on.

Andrew Luck might throw a football some day, but he’s still not there yet.

The Jaguars would like to draft a run-blocking tight end.

The Titans’ draft history is a mixed bag, although the same could be said for every team.

Is this the year John Elway finally drafts a franchise quarterback?

The Chiefs are looking at edge rushers in the draft.

Will the Chargers add to their front seven in the first round?

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is liking what he’s seeing from QB Derek Carr.

Are the Cowboys ready for life after Jason Witten?

Could the Giants draft Bradley Chubb at No. 2?

The Eagles are hoping to pick up some high-quality undrafted free agents after the draft ends.

Washington VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams on this year’s draft: “We know there’s some strong people in an area, whether or not it’s cornerbacks, safeties, running backs. You know, linemen are down a little bit. Tackles are very valuable. There’s some out there, might not be up top, but there’s some out there. I think as a whole. . . . Receivers, there’s a bunch of receivers. You never know who’s going to jump out at you. So at the end of the day, those are the chances you take when draft a guy.”

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace has eight players he’s looking at with the eighth overall pick.

Lions coach Matt Patricia is pumped about his first draft in Detroit.

The pressure is on Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst in his first draft.

The Vikings have to move past the last six quarters of last season.

Could Shaquem Griffin go to Atlanta?

Will the Panthers draft a quarterback?

Don’t expect the Saints to take a first-round tight end.

Tampa Bay may consider Washington DT Vita Vea at No. 7 overall.

Cardinals LB Deone Bucannon likes his new role in the defense.

The Rams traded away their early picks, but they’re still hoping to add depth in the draft.

The 49ers are glad not to be thinking about drafting a first-round quarterback.

The Seahawks need to bolster their running game in the draft.