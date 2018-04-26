Allen tweet story underscores the high stakes of the draft

AP

The NFL draft is a dirty, nasty, competitive business. With millions riding on the differences between picks at the top of the process and with teams hoping players they covet will fall into their laps, there are many reasons to try to make someone look bad — and to do so as close in time to the start of the process as possible.

Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil experienced that two years ago, when video of Tunsil smoking marijuana through a gas-mask bong surfaced during the draft after someone hacked his social media accounts. Quarterback Josh Allen is experiencing that now.

Apart from the issues raised by offensive high-school era tweets from Allen (and the lessons to be learned from that by stupid, ignorant kids who will tend to do stupid, ignorant things) is the question of who found them, who leaked them to the media, and why they were published within the 24-hour bubble before the draft.

It could have been the agent representing another player who could be picked instead of Allen at any of the spots where Allen could be picked. It could have been a team that wants Allen to be available when that team picks. It could have been an old enemy from the small town Allen grew up in who is hoping to stick it to him as he prepares to embrace the NFL limelight.

Regardless, these stories of stupid, ignorant tweets from stupid, ignorant kids will continue to emerge, and the lesson to the less stupid and less ignorant (hopefully) young adults is clear: Get smart and clean up your social-media accounts. As Gantt noted earlier, it’s a lesson that any player represented by a competent agent shouldn’t have to figure out on his own; the competent agent should be doing the same research that whoever wants to make Allen look bad did in finding the stupid, ignorant tweets of a stupid, ignorant kid.