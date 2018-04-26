Arizona believed to no longer be looking to trade up

Getty Images

For a while, the Cardinals were looking to trade up from No. 15, presumably to get a quarterback. With the draft three hours away, the current thinking is that the Cardinals won’t be making a move.

Of course, that is always subject to change. Once a pick is on the clock, there’s a tendency to cut through the crap and get to the bottom line. That can happen, and it possibly will happen for the Cardinals, based on who slides and who doesn’t.

For now, however, the thinking is that the Cardinals are standing pat. There’s also a chance that by doing so, they’ll get a quarterback anyway with the pick that they earned via an 8-8 record.