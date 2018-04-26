At No. 9, 49ers select tackle Mike McGlinchey

Getty Images

The 49ers found their quarterback last year, so they’re getting busy protecting him.

With the ninth overall pick, the 49res took Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey.

A rugged run blocker, he’ll be a solid complement to veteran left tackle Joe Staley, and joins free agent center Weston Richburg in an effort so solidify things in front of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

McGlinchey was mentioned in connection with the Raiders at No. 10, so winning the coin flip with their Bay Area neighbors proved fruitful for the 49ers.