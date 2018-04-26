Bears grab Roquan Smith with eighth pick in first round

Getty Images

The Bears traded up in the first round to pick quarterback Mitchell Trubisky last year, but they stayed put at No. 8 this year to add a piece to their defense.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced linebacker Roquan Smith as the newest member of the Bears a little less than an hour into the first night of the draft in Dallas. It’s the third time in the last five years that the Bears have gone for a defensive player in the first round with Smith joining cornerback Kyle Fuller and linebacker Leonard Floyd in that group.

Smith starred for Georgia last season as they made a run to the national title game. He had 137 tackles, 14.5 tackles for losses and 6.5 sacks as a player who could make plays all over the field while remaining on the field for all three downs.

He should slide right into a starting spot on the inside of Vic Fangio’s defense in Chicago and they’ll hope for the same kind of production as he moves to the pro level.