Bengals take Ohio State center Billy Price at 21

The Bengals stayed in Ohio with their first-round draft pick.

With the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Cincinnati took Ohio State center Billy Price.

Price was the second consecutive center drafted, following Frank Ragnow at No. 20 to the Lions. There was some talk that the Bengals were high on Ragnow and would have taken him if he had still been on the board, but with Ragnow gone it was on to the next-best center.

Price was a state player of the year in Ohio in high school, and he started a whopping 55 consecutive games for the Buckeyes in college, so he’s well known to football fans in the state of Ohio. They’ll like what they’re getting in Cincinnati.