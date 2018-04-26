Bills trade up to select Josh Allen with seventh pick

Getty Images

With only two quarterbacks – Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold – being selected in the first six picks, the Bills decided to pounce to get the guy they viewed as the best of the rest.

The Bills traded up to get the seventh overall pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in order to select Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

The revelation of offensive tweets from Allen during high school didn’t do much to derail his draft status on Thursday.

Allen becomes the third quarterback off the board.

The Bills got the No. 7 overall pick and the 255th overall pick in the seventh round in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick and both of Buffalo second-round picks, No. 53 and No. 56 overall.

Allen joins the Bills to compete with A.J. McCarron for the starting job this year with an eye on becoming the first Buffalo quarterback to become a true franchise stalwart at quarterback since Jim Kelly.