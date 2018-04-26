Bills trade up with Ravens, take Tremaine Edmunds at 16

Getty Images

After previously getting their quarterback of the future in Josh Allen, the Bills have now beefed up their defense.

With the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Bills selected Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He’s an impressive athlete who’s only 19 years old and bound to continue developing.

The Bills got the pick by moving up from their second first-round pick. In his last draft as G.M. of the Baltimore Ravens, Ozzie Newsome decided to add some additional picks, moving down to No. 22 and also getting the first pick in the third round of the draft, which the Bills previously acquired by trading Tyrod Taylor to the Browns.

So it’s a move that the Ravens think should bolster their roster, in a first round that the Bills think has improved their team on both sides of the ball.