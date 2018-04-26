Brandon Beane: Josh Allen is a good kid

AP

One of the topics of the day on Friday was whether the release of old tweets from Josh Allen that featured racially insensitive language would cause him to fall in the draft.

The answer was that Allen didn’t drop much, if at all, before the Bills traded up to take the quarterback seventh overall. General Manager Brandon Beane said on Thursday night that he spoke to Allen about the tweets before the draft and came away satisfied that Allen is “a really good kid.”

“We don’t condone anything. We did our due diligence on him.” Beane said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I know there are things I would be disappointed in myself that I did at 14 or 15.”

Allen also answered another round of questions about the tweets after the pick was announced, including one about the response of his new teammates.

“I’m looking forward to getting in with my teammates and making sure they understand and see the real me,” Allen said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “There’s not an ounce of hate in my body. I love all my teammates, my former teammates can vouch for me there.”

Allen will get his first chance to talk to his teammates soon and a chance to start winning them over on the field a short time after that.