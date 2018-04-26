Brandon Beane: We have to get better at a lot of spots

AP

Ever since the Bills made a trade with the Bengals that moved them up to the 12th spot in the first round, it hasn’t been hard to find people who think that’s just the first step in a move even further up the order for a quarterback.

General Manager Brandon Beane has done his best to counter the inevitability of such a move and continues to do so with the start of the draft just hours away. Beane told Aditi Kinkhabwala that the team isn’t in position to move up for the sake of moving up.

“I realize we have needs and have to get better at a lot of spots,” Beane said.

That doesn’t rule out moving up for the right quarterback or right player at another position, of course, and the Bills are well positioned to check several boxes. They have six of the first 96 picks, which should leave them with plenty of high-value picks even if they do make a move that pushes them a bit higher on Thursday night.