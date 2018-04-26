Broncos pair Bradley Chubb with Von Miller

AP

Von Miller has called Bradley Chubb a combination of Miller and Khalil Mack. So, basically, the Broncos now have two Von Millers and one Khalik Mack.

The Broncos have made Chubb the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The top pass rusher in the draft, Chubb now will learn his craft from Miller. And they both are jokesters, with Chubb having a reputation for stealing hand towels from opposing quarterbacks and running backs.

The drafting of Chubb could result in the Broncos not picking up the fifth-year option on 2015 first-rounder Shane Ray. He also could eventually be traded during what will be his contract year.