Browns and Broncos are ready to move down

AP

After the Browns take their quarterback of the future with the first pick, they may start looking for more future draft picks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns are shopping the No. 4 overall pick, and the Broncos are doing the same with the fifth pick.

With so many teams looking to find a quarterback and not having the good fortune to choose in the top five (such as the Bills, Cardinals, and perhaps Dolphins), those picks have incredible value this year.

The Browns may find a deal which includes a future first-rounder, and continue the asset-stockpiling of the previous regime.

Of course, there’s a question as to whether the Browns might be better served to use the pick themselves and add an impact player such as Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley to a roster that has been overhauled. They didn’t bring either player to their facility for pre-draft visits though, which might have been a clue about their intent.

Depending on how far they would be willing to go, there’s still the chance to find talent they need. The Colts have also indicated they’re willing to listen to offers for the sixth pick, which sets the stage for an eventful first round.