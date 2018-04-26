Browns take Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall

Getty Images

It wasn’t until a few days ago that anyone thought Baker Mayfield had a chance to go No. 1 overall. The Browns kept the choice close to their vest until word leaked that they had narrowed it to the Oklahoma quarterback and Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

Browns owner John Dorsey told coach Hue Jackson his decision earlier this week, PFT reported Wednesday, and the team made it official when they selected Mayfield.

Mayfield was shown celebrating with his family, saying at one point, “Yes, sir. Let’s go.”

It ended weeks of intrigue about which quarterback the Browns would take.

Mayfield becomes the fifth quarterback the Browns have taken in the first round since returning as an expansion team in 1999. He joins Johnny Manziel (2014), Brandon Weeden (2012), Brady Quinn (2007) and Tim Couch (1999). Couch also was the No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield now is charged with changing the fortunes of a franchise that has only one playoff appearance since 1999.

Mayfield, 23, was successful in college. He went 34-6 in three seasons at OU, making the playoff twice, and Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last year after throwing 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dorsey didn’t hide the fact that he liked Mayfield, praising the quarterback publicly, even defending Mayfield’s character in January.

The inevitable comparisons to Manziel not only will continue but will increase with Mayfield headed to the Browns. Mayfield has only one way to end them — by winning.