Browns take Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

It wasn’t until a few days ago that anyone thought Baker Mayfield had a chance to go No. 1 overall. The Browns kept the choice close to their vest until word leaked that they had narrowed it to the Oklahoma quarterback and Wyoming’s Josh Allen.

Browns owner John Dorsey told coach Hue Jackson his decision earlier this week, PFT reported Wednesday, and the team made it official when they selected Mayfield.

Mayfield was shown celebrating with his family, saying at one point, “Yes, sir. Let’s go.”

It ended weeks of intrigue about which quarterback the Browns would take.

Mayfield becomes the fifth quarterback the Browns have taken in the first round since returning as an expansion team in 1999. He joins Johnny Manziel (2014), Brandon Weeden (2012), Brady Quinn (2007) and Tim Couch (1999). Couch also was the No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield now is charged with changing the fortunes of a franchise that has only one playoff appearance since 1999.

Mayfield, 23, was successful in college. He went 34-6 in three seasons at OU, making the playoff twice, and Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy last year after throwing 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dorsey didn’t hide the fact that he liked Mayfield, praising the quarterback publicly, even defending Mayfield’s character in January.

The inevitable comparisons to Manziel not only will continue but will increase with Mayfield headed to the Browns. Mayfield has only one way to end them — by winning.

Permalink 59 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

59 responses to “Browns take Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall

  3. I’m sure a few teams are happy. I have no faith that Mayfield will become an NFL QB. I could be wrong but I think that’s a risky pick.

  8. Great Job, Cleveland!

    Hope to see ya on HARD KNOCKS… whew! — the competition between T-Rod (Tyrod Taylor) and Baker will be prime viewing!

    Baker, you are an inspiration to all those kids looked over and not taken seriously. Your hard work and dedication has paid off, bruh. Tip my hat!

    Mr. John Dorsey and Hue Jackson… wow, man… WOW!

  12. I don’t know why, but I don’t like it. Too much like Johnny Manziel. And I’m not just talking about booze. It’s a stats pick.

  16. Barkley would have made the Cleveland QB like Bell makes Rothlisbeger. Big Cleveland mistake. They could have gotten Barkley AND a great QB.

  17. It’s also on Fox. I would watch it on Fox.

    I am a Browns fan and Mayfield wasn’t my first pick, but he just became my team’s first pick, so he is now my guy. I doubt they “screwed it up” – most of the commenters here would be saying that no matter who they picked.

    There is little or no separation between these guys, and I trust Dorsey more than ANY GM they have had since they returned to the league…I’ll wait before proclaiming my self-anointed genius and see if he can ball at this next level. Good luck Baker Mayfield.

  18. Somewhere Brady is breathing a huge sigh of relief that Baker Mayfield didn’t end up in his division.

  20. The winningest prospect, one of very few that passes the Parcells test, terrific football smarts and recall, and a take-no-prisoners attitude.

    I think this will be a great choice for the Browns.

  32. No idea why anyone outside of Cleveland would care which QB they took. As long as he doesn’t throw 22 INTs and fumble 7 times like a player unmentioned, they’ll win 5 games that they should have.

  33. clownbaby37 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:27 pm
    Best QB in the draft. Said it months ago, Rosen nor darnold never looked very good all year.
    ————————————————————————————————-
    Maybe if they played in college for a hundred years like Baker Mayfield did they would have looked just as dominating. Rosen and Darnold will QB circles around Baker Mayfield.

  34. Look at it this way, if Mayfield is a bust the Browns are going to
    another 1st pick next year.

  36. WARD at 4? Whew. Cue the record-scratch sound on the Browns’ draft.

    With Chubb and Nelson there for the taking, they take someone they could have had half a dozen or more spots lower? Yeesh.

  37. Good pick for Cleveland. Admittedly, at first, I wasn’t a fan of his, but watching him with his motivation, and his never say die attitude, well he should be fun to watch.

  39. It’ll be another “wait and see”, but when they drafted Kizer in the second round of last year’s draft and then realized they made yet, another QB mistake, I would have to agree with the first post:

    somatg3 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Well, we now know that Mayfield will be a bust. Cleveland hasn’t gotten a QB selection right since the Bernie Kosar era.

  41. Browns had a chance to leave this draft as playoff contenders with a franchise QB and another elite pass rusher, yet they will leave this draft less than average. Undersized QB and an undersized CB in the top 5. That is just plain stupid.

    Mayfield and Ward may have been excellent picks for a team with a lower draft position…but you pick impact players in the top 5.

    You pick a CB over an elite DE. What improves your secondary more than elite pass rush?

    Dorsey is playing checkers not chess, and he’ll be working for the NFL network or ESPN in 2-3 years.

  44. I feel so sorry for Mayfield. A newbie to the NFL in such a high profile position needs a stable HC and coaching team, and that’s not the case in Cleveland.

    On the other hand, I’m not sure that picking Mayfield no 1 was the smartest move, either.

  45. Browns fans hate this guy because he clowned ohio state hahahaha that makes this bust of a pic even more hilarious hahahaha

  47. There’s a reason why this team has been 1-31 the last two years. It’s drafts like this one.

  49. It’s a guy that has had to work and prove himself TWICE. I wasn’t big on him, but I like it when I see what Darnold did turning the ball over.

    Allen is Kizer 2.0.

  51. clownbaby37 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:27 pm
    Best QB in the draft. Said it months ago, Rosen nor darnold never looked very good all year.
    ————————————————————————————————-
    Maybe if they played in college for a hundred years like Baker Mayfield did they would have looked just as dominating. Rosen and Darnold will QB circles around Baker Mayfield.
    ______________________________________

    You are right….no knock on Darnold, but he threw more INT’s in 2 seasons at USC than Mayfield threw in 3 seasons at Oklahoma. Also, Mayfield had a 5.7:1 ratio of TD’s to INT’s at Oklahoma……Darnold was 2.6:1. I have no idea which will be the better NFL QB and I actually like Darnold, but since noone is beating down my door to pay me to evaluate talent (and I doubt your’s either), I’ll just hope the experts get it right.

  52. I’m loving the Mayfield pick. Hats off to John Dorsey for taking the guy who actually showed something on the gridiron instead of taking the guy who had the big arm but didn’t do anything with it.

  53. Bad Organization. Run by bad people. Who hire bad people. Who make bad decisions. They deserve everything they get; they will be bad forever. Honestly I believe that Haslam is the Devil.

  55. Reporter: your team is 1-40 in the last 41 games. You promised to turn it around. You are leading the league in interception for rookie qb.

    Mayfield ::’don’t talk to me! Knock it off!

  56. I really did not think that the Browns would select Mayfield with the first pick. Questions about his character aside, I thought they would go with Sam Darnold if they picked a quarterback. It just seemed like there were almost more questions with Mayfield’s game than any of the other player at the quarterback position. However after some thought, I do not think this was the worst choice for them. Considering that their best offensive lineman, Joe Thomas, retired this offseason, it makes sense that they would want someone who is very mobile in the pocket like Mayfield. Plus, the additions of good offensive pieces like Jarvis Landry and Carlos Hyde will give Mayfield some more weapons to work with.

    All that said though, I just do not think that a change at quarterback is what is really going to change the fortunes of the struggling Cleveland Browns. They obviously have not been great at that position over the years, but I do not think that is the only thing holding them back. I think that their bad defensive play hurts them a lot. Now I am not going to preach here the old cliche of “defense wins championships”; but if you have a good defense in place, plus good offensive pieces like those already mentioned, then even a non-elite quarterback could find some success.

  58. I hope they give the kid a chance to make some mistakes and develop as a quarterback, and not do their usual revolving door approach.

  59. docsmith54 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:25 pm
    Barkley would have made the Cleveland QB like Bell makes Rothlisbeger. Big Cleveland mistake. They could have gotten Barkley AND a great QB.
    —————————————————–
    Completely agree (not necessarily the part about Bell and Ben). I’ve been posting all week that the Browns should take Barkley at #1 and whichever QB was there at #4. I don’t get it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!