Getty Images

If the draft had been held this morning, Bradley Chubb possibly would be a Brown right now.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns were leaning heavily toward Chubb on Thursday morning. As the day unfolded, however, they ended up changing their minds and leaning toward Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward fills a need that was created last year when Joe Haden was cut. And the Browns now have addressed each side of the ball with two of the first four picks.