Buccaneers re-sign Charles Sims

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may be adding a running back in the draft at some point in the next three days, but they didn’t wait for the start of the festivities in Dallas to flesh out their backfield.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are re-signing Charles Sims to a one-year deal. Sims, a 2014 third-round pick, became an unrestricted free agent last month.

Sims saw more action as a receiver than a runner in 2017 as he caught 35 passes for 249 yards and ran 21 times for 95 yards while appearing in every game for the Bucs. His best season came in 2015 when he picked up 1,090 total yards on offense and scored four touchdowns.

Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers are also on hand in the Tampa backfield and the Bucs have seven picks, including No. 7 overall, in their pocket heading into the draft.