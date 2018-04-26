Buccaneers take Washington DT Vita Vea with 12th overall pick

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to trade back five spots in the first round and still get one of the top defensive linemen in this year’s class.

With the 12th overall pick, the Buccaneers took Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Vea is a bowling ball of a tackle that can force double teams up front and still manages to be effective in rushing the passer from the interior. He has exceptional quickness despite his 6-foot-4, 347-pound frame and caused havoc for offensive lines in the Pac-12.

The Buccaneers slid down five spots from No. 7 to No. 12 in order to pick up a pair of second-round picks from Buffalo. While secondary help would have been welcome as well, having the top two cornerbacks in the draft in Denzel Ward and Minkah Fitzpatrick off the board led the Buccaneers to look to the defensive line.

Vea alongside Gerald McCoy could be a very problematic proposition for opposing offensive lines in the NFL.