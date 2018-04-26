Cardinals specific draft spot makes a trade up harder

Getty Images

So why is Arizona currently out of the running to trade up for a quarterback? As one source explained it to PFT, the Cardinals’ biggest impediment is that they have the 15th overall pick in a 12-player draft.

There’s a donut hole after the first dozen players, with no one in the top 12 feeling all that great about landing at No. 15. So any team that slide out of the top tier of players will want more to make up for the dip that is expected.

That could all change based on how the first 12 players come off the board. For now, though, the thinking is that it’s going to cost too much to get in position to get a quarterback that they want.

There’s still a good chance that one or more quarterbacks will be on the board when they pick at No. 15. The question will be whether they think enough of Lamar Jackson, for example, to take him at No. 15.