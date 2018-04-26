Cardinals trade up to No. 10, take Josh Rosen

Getty Images

Ten picks have been made, and two of them are Joshes.

The Cardinals, who previously had ditched the idea of trading up in round one, eventually made the move from No. 15 to No. 10 to get their rookie quarterback.

The Cardinals did a deal with the Raiders, and they picked Josh Rosen. The move allowed Arizona to cut the line in front of the Dolphins, a team that many thought would take Rosen, if he were still on the board.

Arizona gave up the 15th pick, the 79th pick, and the 152nd pick.

With Rosen going in the spot originally held by Oakland, four quarterbacks have gone in the first 10 picks for the first time ever.