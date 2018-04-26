Colts give Andrew Luck some protection with Quenton Nelson at 6

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts need to keep Andrew Luck upright, and they’ve just chosen a player who can help do that.

With the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Colts selected Quenton Nelson, a guard from Notre Dame.

Some people considered Nelson the best player in this draft at any position. He’s a big and powerful blocker who’s impressive run blocking and pass blocking.

The Colts traded down from No. 3 to No. 6 and picked up three second-round picks from the Jets in the process, so they’re going to get a lot more talent out of this draft. Nelson was a good start.