Cowboys take Leighton Vander Esch with the 19th pick.

Getty Images

The Cowboys had their choice of wide receivers, but took a player they think can make an immediate impact on their defense.

With the 19th overall pick, the Cowboys took Boise State outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

A big and physical linebacker, he could team with Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith to give the Cowboys something to build on at the position, after losing Anthony Hitchens in free agency.

The Cowboys took a late look at his neck issue, which Vander Esch downplayed as an issue. Apparently they were satisfied, and willing to invest.