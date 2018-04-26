Current thinking on Giants: Barkley or Chubb

Getty Images

When Eli Manning says “37 isn’t old,” what he’s really saying is, “Don’t draft my replacement.” The current thinking in league circles is that the Giants won’t.

As G.M. Dave Gettleman continues to keep his intentions secret, more and more league insiders believe that the Giants won’t take Eli’s replacement with the No. 2 overall pick. Beyond that, it’s not clear what New York will do.

Some think they’ll take running back Saquon Barkley. Some think they’ll take defensive end Bradley Chubb. Most think they can’t go wrong either way. In about an hour, we’ll know. Either way.

