Da’Ron Payne goes to Washington with 13th pick

Jonathan Allen won’t have to introduce himself to his newest teammate on the defensive line in Washington.

The Redskins selected Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne with the 13th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night. They selected Allen, who also went to Alabama, with a first-round pick in last year’s draft.

Payne’s selection comes 11 picks after the Giants added running back Saquon Barkley to an NFC East that already includes Ezekiel Elliott and Jay Ajayi. Payne’s run stopping skills were his calling card in the SEC and they will come in handy against that collection of backfield talent in the division.

Payne also showed some pass rushing ability as his collegiate career played out. If he continues to build that part of his game, No. 13 will look like a pretty lucky one in the years to come.