Denzel Ward is Browns’ choice at No. 4

After getting their quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, the Browns had their choice of players aside from Penn State running Saquon Barkley. They pulled a second surprise, passing on defensive end Bradley Chubb to take Denzel Ward.

The Ohio State cornerback fills a big need for Cleveland, just like Baker Mayfield did on offense.

Cleveland resisted trading down with Ward on the board, and he improves their secondary. In fact, the two first-round picks the Browns got from the Texans, who selected Deshaun Watson last year, were defensive backs. The Browns made Jabrill Peppers the No. 25 choice last year after the trade with Houston.

Ward had 15 passes defensed and two interceptions last season as a junior and then impressed even more at the combine with a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash with a broad jump of 11 feet, 4 inches and a 39-inch vertical jump.