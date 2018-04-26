Derrius Guice among players still available after first round

Getty Images

Shaquem Griffin probably wasn’t expecting to go in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but most of the other players who went unpicked while in attendance on Thursday night likely thought they’d be giving NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a hug.

Running back Derrius Guice is part of that group. The LSU alum was left on the board after the Ravens selected Lamar Jackson to close out the first round.

Three running backs — Saquon Barkley, Rashaad Penny and Sony Michel — did get drafted in the first 32 picks. Guice will be available when the second round gets underway on Friday night instead and any teams interested in getting him will have all day to offer trades to the Browns for that pick if they are so inclined.

Cornerback Josh Jackson and tackle Connor Williams joined Guice and Griffin in Dallas on Thursday and join them in remaining available for selection in the second round.

Defensive end Harold Landry, guard Will Hernandez, safety Justin Reid, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, tight end Mike Gesicki, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and quarterback Mason Rudolph are some of the other notable names still on the board with the first round in the book.