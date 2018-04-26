Dolphins bolster secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2018, 9:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins are bolstering their defense with their first-round draft pick.

With the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Miami selected Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There was talk that the Dolphins were hoping one of the top four quarterbacks would fall to them, and that they might even trade up for a quarterback. But when four quarterbacks went in the Top 10, the Dolphins went with defense instead.

Fitzpatrick should be a Day One starter in Miami, and should help a Dolphins team that has a lot of holes. He’s not as sexy a pick as a quarterback, but he’s more likely to make an immediate impact.

12 responses to “Dolphins bolster secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11

  6. Stupidest team in the league..No Doubt about it. Tannehill is all done and they have a chance to get a franchise QB… No Thanks, we’re taking Minka. A guy who will make no difference. This is why the Dolphins haven’t won anything since Cheating Shula 46 years ago. LMFAO Miami. You guys know you can’t even take the AFC East so you just completely tank and even at the draft. I guess you’re going for more High Draft picks next year too.

  7. Good pick, no reason to get a QB.
    Hate all you want on RT. He was having a pro bowl season prior to getting Injured. Once he is healthy this will be a good football team. A solid OL finally and wait and see the results.

  9. exnavysub says:
    April 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm
    Seems Dolphins fans were glad Cards moved up to get Rosen. THis was a good pick by them. Look out Tom!
    ~~~~~~~~
    I was!

  11. exnavysub says:
    April 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm
    Seems Dolphins fans were glad Cards moved up to get Rosen. THis was a good pick by them. Look out Tom!

    =========

    I’d say that last place in the division is more likely. I called it with the Broncos last season and am calling it with the Dolphins this season.

    I do like their new uniforms, though, and this is a good player, so I won’t be sad if I’m wrong.

  12. Dolphins floated that qb talk hoping to scare some sucker into jumping over them. Worked like a charm.

