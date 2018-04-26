Dolphins bolster secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11

Getty Images

The Dolphins are bolstering their defense with their first-round draft pick.

With the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Miami selected Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There was talk that the Dolphins were hoping one of the top four quarterbacks would fall to them, and that they might even trade up for a quarterback. But when four quarterbacks went in the Top 10, the Dolphins went with defense instead.

Fitzpatrick should be a Day One starter in Miami, and should help a Dolphins team that has a lot of holes. He’s not as sexy a pick as a quarterback, but he’s more likely to make an immediate impact.