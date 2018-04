Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have just given Matt Ryan another weapon.

With the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Falcons selected Calvin Ridley, a wide receiver from Alabama.

That adds another playmaker to an already strong offense, and another Alabama wide receiver to a team that already has Julio Jones.

The Falcons were already a playoff team, and now they think they’ve added a player who can make a significant difference, and do so immediately.