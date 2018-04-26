Former Panthers employee shares details of Jerry Richardson’s misconduct

Getty Images

The Panthers are expected to be sold at some point in the near future and that sale would end a process that began late last year when allegations of workplace misconduct were leveled against current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

That misconduct reportedly included sexual harassing female employees and the use of racial slurs, which prompted an NFL investigation to get underway. In a letter written by a former Panthers employee for SI.com, that investigation is called a “farce” because the league is offering no protection for breaking non-disclosure agreements put in place when Richardson would reach financial settlements with victims.

That former employee has such an NDA, but said she wrote her piece because Richardson has broken the agreement by speaking to other owners about what happened. Texans owner Bob McNair said at last month’s league meetings that Richardson “was very candid in what he said and what he did” and that he felt some of what Richardson said has been “misunderstood.”

In the article, there are copies of handwritten notes to the former employee from Richardson that make suggestions about grooming, expressions of his desire to “pamper you more” and an expression of regret that “I have never been able to give you pleasure.” The former employee writes that she did not know how to respond to those notes and shared other instances with Richardson that left her unsure about how to react.

“I didn’t know what to do when you summoned me to your personal office, instructed me to sit in the chair across from you, pulled my chair towards you so you could sandwich my legs, which you proceeded to rub, between yours. I didn’t know what to do when you called me to your stadium suite in the middle of the week so you could take off my shoes, place my legs in your lap and rub their entire length, from toes to crotch. I didn’t know what to do when you asked me to turn around so you could see how my jeans looked. I didn’t know what to do when you brushed my breasts to put my seat belt around me in the front seat of your car. I didn’t know what to do when you put your hands on my mouth, for me to kiss them. I didn’t know what to do when you asked me uncomfortable, sexually charged questions. I didn’t know what to do. So, I did what you told me to do.”

Richardson did not respond to a request for comment. The Panthers replied by saying they have “taken the appropriate steps to remediate any misconduct and ensure a safe and comfortable work environment” and that they have cooperated with the league’s investigation.