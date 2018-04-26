Frank Reich: No reason to take big chances with Andrew Luck

Getty Images

The Colts held their first minicamp of the Frank Reich era this week and one change from past years was a higher tempo at practice.

Reich explained that he wants the team to practice fast and “then the game slows down” because players are used to the required pace. There is one exception to Reich’s need for speed, however.

That exception is quarterback Andrew Luck, who is on the field but not throwing regulation footballs as he continues to work his way back from the right shoulder injury that wiped out last season. Reich said the team remains “very encouraged” by Luck’s progress and that they’re going to be patient until he’s ready for the final steps in the process.

“There’s no reason to take any big chances,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Everything is going so well. What we’re doing and learning as an offense right now, it’s going very well. He’s engaged at every level.”

Whether it is Reich, General Manager Chris Ballard or others in the organization, the message from the Colts has been one of confidence that Luck will be ready to go for the season. That’s not a change from last year, which leaves many outside the team waiting for Luck to be doing everything on the field before they feel the same way.