Giants didn’t waste any time before picking Saquon Barkley

With teams looking for quarterbacks on Thursday night, some thought the Giants might entertain trade offers for the No. 2 pick rather than using it themselves.

General Manager Dave Gettleman wasn’t in the mood for such conversations. Gettleman said that the only reason the team didn’t take running back Saquon Barkley immediately was a league rule forcing them to wait.

“We all had such a conviction on this kid that at the end of the day … the only reason that pick wasn’t in at 9:58 was because we had to wait until the five-minute mark,” Gettleman said, via NJ.com. “Otherwise it would have been in. … Basically, once Cleveland took Baker [Mayfield], I told our guys, ‘Don’t even waste your time. We’re taking Saquon and we’re going to run.”

Gettleman did get offers before the Giants went on the clock, which he said included “a bag of doughnuts, a hot pretzel and a hot dog.” While tasty, that’s not quite what you’d look for in return for such a high draft pick when you’re in love with a player that’s on the board.