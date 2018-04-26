Giants take Saquon Barkely second overall

Getty Images

The Giants passed on all the quarterbacks, and the chance to trade to people who wanted one.

With the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Gaints selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Adding him to an offense featuring Eli Manning, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, and tight end Evan Engram gives them the chance to make a quick bounce-back.

Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards in three seasons in college, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, giving them another home run threat.

Gettleman had plenty of chances to trade, but stood firm on the opportunity to add a player considered by many to be the best overall prospect in the draft. He cautioned before the draft that missing on a quarterback could set a franchise back five years, so he decided to stick with the old one he already had.